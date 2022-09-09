Limerick Weather - Friday, September 9

Limerick weather
TODAY will be generally dry apart from a few isolated showers. A cloudy morning but sunny spells will develop through the day.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.
Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells and just the odd light shower. .
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Saturday will be a dry day for most with isolated showers and sunny periods. However, it may turn cloudier in the southwest towards nightfall.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze.
Sunday will be a wet day with widespread heavy rain likely, and moderate southerly winds.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.
Monday will bring continued outbreaks of rain, with the potential for some further heavy bursts.
Similar temperatures can be expected with highs of 17 to 20 degrees.
