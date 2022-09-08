Search

08 Sept 2022

Limerick Weather: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, September 8, 2022

Limerick Live reporter

08 Sept 2022 8:00 AM

news@limerickleader.ie

TODAY there'll be sunny spells with showers, some of them heavy with a possibility of thunder.

Showers will become isolated later in the day with highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with light to moderate northeast breezes.

TONIGHT showers will mostly die out and it will become largely dry for a time with lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees with light to moderate northwest winds.

FRIDAY showers will be less intense and become less frequent through the day with highest temperatures ranging from 18 to 21 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

There is a lot of uncertainty within the outlook period due to hurricane activity in the North Atlantic.

On SATURDAY, looks like being mainly dry with good sunny spells with highest temperatures of 20 or 21 degrees with light variable breezes.

Current indications suggest that SUNDAY will start off dry, with rain spreading from the southwest and turning heavy. 

The further outlook period in to the early days of next week suggest continued unsettled conditions with rain at times and temperatures above the seasonal norm.

