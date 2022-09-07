In Pictures: Limerick students celebrate after receiving their Leaving Cert results

THOUSANDS of students across Limerick received their Leaving Cert results on Friday and are now eagerly awaiting their CAO offers this week.

More than 61,000 students across the country received their exam results through an online portal, while some opted to receive their results in person at their schools.

One Limerick teenager broke his school record by achieving the highest possible points with nine H1 grades in his exams.

Luke Nicholas attended Glenstal Abbey School in Murroe and the former School Captain has been offered a place to read English at Sidney Sussex College Cambridge.

His impressive grades were in Irish, English, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, French, History, Latin, Music and Physics.

Luke was one of three students in the school’s cohort of 40 to achieve top points, but his individual performance is the highest ever recorded by the school, which is celebrating its 90th year.

This year's Leaving Cert results were artificially boosted by an average of 5.6% to ensure that they matched 2021's.

This was done in order to make sure that this year's results would be no lower than last year's on aggregate, to fulfill a promise made by Minister Norma Foley to that effect.

Another teen who excelled in her exams, despite health issues in the middle of her studies, was Ellie Sheehy from Bohermore.

The former Laurel Hill Colaiste student said she was absolutely delighted with her results but was “very nervous” beforehand.

“I was terrified, I thought I had failed half the subjects!

“I got more than I wanted, I can't really believe what I got to be honest. I found the exams very stressful. I had health problems in the middle of it and I had to have surgery and then go back and do exams”.

The 18 year-old is hoping to go to Mary Immaculate College to study Primary School teaching and follow in the footsteps of her mother Ciara who is the Principal of Bohermore N.S.

Six students from the Ardscoil Rís Leaving Certificate class in the city received the maximum 625 points in their results.

Fionn O’Sullivan, Louis Morrissey, David Fitzpatrick, James Naughton, Darragh Murphy and Thomas Collins celebrated with their teachers at the school after receiving their impressive results.

Another nine students received over 600 points when they logged on to the Candidate Self Service Portal last Friday.

Principal Tom Prendergast said he was delighted with the results and great credit must go to the students, their families and their teachers for their wonderful achievements.

Meanwhile, one learner with Limerick Youth Service, Jesslynn Campion, received a 100% distinction in the Leaving Cert Applied, which was the highest in the country.

Almost 30 students from the Further Education and Training College, Kilmallock Road Campus in the city were among others receiving their results.

This college provides progression to PLC, third level education and employment opportunities for their learners.

Among those receiving their results was Kamal, from County Limerick, who sat the Leaving Cert last year but did not receive the points he wanted.

This year he exceeded his target points and intends to start a Business Degree in UL. The college also welcomes those who have not completed a Leaving Cert before.

Rose, from Limerick city, left school early but realised she needed a Leaving Cert to access the job she wanted.

Having completed a full Leaving Cert in one year, she is now ready to apply for jobs with a number of top employers in Limerick.

The course is not aimed at those seeking very high points but rather at those who underachieved or disengaged with the course, for whatever reason, the first time around.