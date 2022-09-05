Limerick Weather - Monday, September 5

SUNNY spells and isolated showers to start the day today though showery rain will spread from the southwest during the day, with heavy falls at times. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees. Blustery with fresh southeast winds, remaining strong near some coasts.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Continuing very unsettled for the working week with further heavy showers likely.

TONIGHT: Showers or longer spells of rain, heavy in parts, most persistent in southern counties. Good clear spells also. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

TUESDAY: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Once again, some of the showers will likely turn heavy, merging to longer spells of rain in places. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds. Showers will continue into Tuesday night, interspersed with clear spells. Overnight lows of 12 to 14 degrees with easterly winds easing mainly light.

WEDNESDAY: Further spells of showery rain, persistent at times, and likely turning heavy or thundery in the afternoon. Some sunny spells will be mixed in between. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with light variable winds.

THURSDAY: Thursday will bring quite widespread showers with some bright periods. Light to moderate northwest or variable winds. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Early indications show that showers will be less heavy and not as widespread on Friday and Saturday, with better dry spells likely then. Winds will be mainly light too with daytime temperatures staying in the high teens.