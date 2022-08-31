Limerick Weather - Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Another largely dry day today in Limerick with good sunny spells.

Just the chance of an isolated shower. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees. Light to moderate east to northeast breezes.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Mainly dry conditions midweek, however wet weather will develop from Friday onwards.

TONIGHT: A dry and clear night with light northeast breezes. A few pockets of mist and fog may form. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees

THURSDAY: After a dry sunny morning some cloud will build with well scattered showers developing in the afternoon. Many areas dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees with light easterly breezes.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Dry and clear to start with some fog forming in near calm conditions. Turning cloudier in the west towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

FRIDAY: Outbreaks of rain will push in from the west during the day, turning heavier over the western half of the country in the afternoon. The east will have a mix of showers and sunny spells before rain arrives in the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in Leinster, but cooler in parts of the north and west. Rain will continue overnight, the west and southwest will likely be driest.

WEEKEND: Low pressure near Ireland will bring showers and longer spells of rain throughout the weekend, rain will likely be heavy at times in some areas. Highest temperatures in the mid to high teens. Winds generally light to moderate in strength.