27 Aug 2022

Limerick Weather - Saturday, August 27

Limerick weather

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

27 Aug 2022 8:00 AM

ANY mist and fog will clear quickly this morning to leave a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells.

A few isolated light showers may develop in the west of the county.

Highest temperatures, on Saturday, will range between 18 to 21 Celsius in light variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Heavier showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, in light to occasionally moderate easterly breezes.

MONDAY: Sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest in the west during the afternoon with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the west, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

TUESDAY: A mix of cloud and hazy sunny intervals with just an occasional shower in the northwest. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, coolest in the east in mostly moderate easterly breezes.

