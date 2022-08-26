Limerick Weather - Friday, August 26, 2022

ANY LINGERING rain in the east will die out this morning, while drier, brighter conditions in the west will extend to all parts.

The rest of the day will be dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 Celsius in light to moderate northwest winds. Warmest in the south and southeast.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Generally dry with good sunny spells and light breezes.

Mostly dry and calm tonight with a good deal of cloud and some clear spells. A little rain may push into some western fringes. Some mist and fog patches will develop inland too. Minimum temperatures of five to nine degrees, but a few degrees milder in some coastal areas.

Largely dry tomorrow, however it will be cloudy across the northwest and west with occasional drizzle possible near coastal parts. Elsewhere will be mostly sunny. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 21 degrees in light breezes, warmest away from the northwest.

Tomorrow night, it will be dry for most with clear spells. Patchy drizzle may linger in the northwest with some mist and fog patches elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Most areas will be dry with varying cloud cover on Sunday, allowing some bright spells, and just isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 or perhaps 23 degrees in light easterly breezes.

Dry and clear with just light easterly breezes on Sunday night. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

As for Monday, there's little change with good sunny spells and just light easterlies. It will be warmest away from eastern fringes.