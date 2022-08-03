Missing teenager in Limerick found 'safe and well'

Valerija Ivanova has been located by gardai
A LIMERICK teenager who has been missing since Sunday has been located "safe and well."
Valerija Ivanova, who was last seen on Sunday, July 31, was the subject of a missing persons appeal earlier today.
Gardaí in Limerick have confirmed that Valerija, who was described as being 5' 4" in height, with long hair currently dyed brown, brown eyes and of slim build, has been safely located.
The search from authorities, has now officially been stood down.
A garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter. No further media action is required."
JJ Hanrahan and Fabienne Green, pictured at the Cashel Palace Hotel, in Tipperary on their wedding day. PIC: JJ Hanrahan Instagram page
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.