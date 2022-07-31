Search

31 Jul 2022

Popular take-away restaurant with a store in Limerick set to expand nationally

Four Star Pizza Director of Operations Ciara Kellett, CEO Colin Hughes and Director of Marketing Sean Scott

Cathal Doherty

31 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

A POPULAR take-away with a store in Limerick will be turning up the heat as they plan 45 new outlets on the island of Ireland.

Four Star Pizza who have a store at Ashdown Centre near Mary Immaculate College are looking to expand their fleet of stores which includes another potential store in Limerick.

CEO Colin Hughes has named Limerick as a possible location for one or more new stores to be opened by the company over the next three years.

“Our ultimate goal is for virtually everyone in Ireland, north and south, to have access to a local Four Star Pizza outlet, and we have identified Limerick as a strong potential location for more stores,” said Mr Hughes.

The Irish-owned company will see 27 new stores in the Republic and a further 18 in the North, creating up to 900 jobs.

“With this in mind, we are encouraging any local entrepreneurs with a good head for business to consider joining our growing franchisee network in Ireland and becoming part of a progressive company with a very strong brand,” Mr Hughes said.

Four Star currently operates 56 outlets in Ireland, including 14 in Northern Ireland, but following a root-and-branch review of the business, the company wants to bring the total number of stores to more than 100 by 2025.

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a Four Star Pizza franchisee can do so by sending an introductory email to info@fourstarpizza.ie, or calling the company on 01 7037300.

