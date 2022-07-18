Search

18 Jul 2022

Funeral to take place of former Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council

The funeral takes place today of former cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council David Naughton

18 Jul 2022 8:30 AM

A SPECIAL meeting of Limerick City and County Council will take place this morning ahead of the funeral Mass of David Naughton - the former Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council.

Mr Naughton, who served as Cathaoirleach of the former local authority in 2009, died unexpectedly at his home in Ballysteen, near Askeaton, late last week.

The recently-elected Mayor of the city and county, Cllr Francis Foley, is leading the tributes and the tricolor will fly at half mast at all council buildings today as a mark of respect.

Mr Naughton served as a Fine Gael Councillor for more than 20 years having first been elected in 1991. He was re-elected in 1999, 2004 and 2009 but retired from politics ahead of the 2014 local elections and the merger of the then Limerick City Council and Limerick County Council.

Predeceased by his wife Geraldine (nee McCarthy) and his sister Deirdre, he is survived by his children Trevor, Barry, Karen, Damien and Ann Marie.

He is also deeply regretted by his sisters Ann, Olive, Denise, Kay, Valerie, Caroline and his grandchildren Jack, Kate, Rachel, Emily along with other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at St Patrick's Church, Ballysteen at 12midday tiday to be followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

May he rest in peace

