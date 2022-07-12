Hurling superfan releases fourth song for beloved Limerick team

A LIMERICK hurling superfan has released his fourth song in tribute to his beloved hurlers who he believes will bring the Liam McCarthy cup home once again.

Bruff resident Davy Ryan, who started writing songs after he suffered a heart attack in 2008, has released his latest production, Liam McCarthy is Coming Home to Limerick.

“I found making it great fun. The lads in the local pub where we shot it were gas,” he told the Limerick Leader of his now 18th song in total.

The video features Davy dancing and singing at the Dolores O’ Riordan Park in Bruff, the Sean Finn Mural at Clancy’s Pub and the Honey Fitz Theatre in Bruff as well as enjoying a sing song with some locals in Davy Clarke’s Bar.

It was put together by Leo Fitzgerald, Charlie Arkins, Nigel Daly, David and Sarah Ryan and Michael O’ Connor.

An avid hurling fan, Davy has been at every championship game so far this season, and like many throughout the county searching for a ticket, he wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“I love the way they are playing hurling at the moment. It’s their physique and their mannerisms off the field. We meet some of them at the Woodlands after a swim. They are such gentlemen,” he said.

Adding to that, is the home pride of Davy’s neighbour only three doors down in Bruff, Sean Finn. “I don’t know many more humble men that Sean Finn,” he added.

Davy, who has been living in Limerick for 37 years now, having come from Laois, believes that his beloved hurlers can stand up to any challenge, even if Kilkenny “throw the kitchen sink at them.”

Three in a row would be sure to bring tears of joy, Davy conceded.

Admittedly not a stage person, Davy is sure to belt out his new tune, Liam McCarthy is Coming Home to Limerick this Sunday.

“I would like to thank all the Limerick fans who have got behind this song and are behind the hurling team. I really wish them the very best on Sunday,” he said.