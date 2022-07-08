ESB issues safety appeal to Limerick swimmers ahead of weekend heatwave

Calm appearances can be deceiving: The Ardnacrusha headrace
THE ESB has issued a public appeal to people not to swim at its reservoir at Ardnacrusha during the upcoming period of good weather.
Warmer weather is forecast for this weekend and early next week and the ESB has moved to remind the general public of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.
"These areas are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground," said a spokesperson.
The ESB operates a number of reservoirs around the country including the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal on the outskirts of Limerick city.
Others reservoirs include Poulaphouca in County Wicklow; Golden Falls and Leixlip in County Kildare; Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal.
According to Met Éireann, temperatures in Limerick could reach 22 degrees on Saturday and possible 25 degrees on Sunday.
