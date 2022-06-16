Work underway to repair burst water main in Limerick town

The repairs works will continue until this Thursday afternoon | FILE PHOTO
WORK to repair a burst water main in Kilmallock is underway as hundreds of customers in the town and surrounding area are currently without a water supply.
The outage was first reported late last night and the local primary school has informed parents and staff is to remain closed this Thursday because of the outage.
Irish Water says it's aware of the disruption being caused and, in a notice published on its website, it says the repair works scheduled to continue until around 2.30pm today..
"We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return," reads the notice.
The cause of the burst main is not known.
