15 Jun 2022

Jury sworn for Clare murder trial

Jury sworn for Clare murder trial

The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

Peter Doyle

15 Jun 2022 7:54 PM

news@limerickleader.ie

A JURY has been sworn-in for the trial of a 41-year-old man who has admitted killing but denies murdering a man in County Clare two years ago. 

It is alleged Nassar Ahmed murdered Eoin Boylan, 32, at a house in Gordon Drive, Cloughleigh, Ennis, on April 14, 2020. 

Mr Ahmed, with an address of The Mews, Kilrush Road, Ennis, replied “not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter’ when the charge was read to him before Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court, Dublin, this Wednesday. 

His plea, however, was not accepted by the State and his trial on the murder charge will begin before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon tomorrow at the same court. 

A jury of five women and seven men has been sworn in to hear the case, which is expected to last three weeks. 

Addressing the jury, Mr Justice McDermott said they will hear evidence from the accused man’s wife and sons, as well as the mother of the deceased and members of the gardai and emergency services, during the proceedings. 

