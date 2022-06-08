Limerick Weather: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

A BREEZY day today in Limerick with sunny spells and some showers. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with a fresh and gusty westerly breeze.

National Outlook

Overview: Changeable weather expected. Turning rather breezy at times.

Tonight: Becoming mostly dry and clear for a time on Wednesday night with just a few showers in Ulster. However, later in the night, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread across Munster and Connacht. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a moderate west or southwest breeze.

Thursday: On Thursday, scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread northwards over the country. It will turn mostly dry with sunny spells by evening time. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a moderate to fresh south or southwest breeze. Generally dry on Thursday night with just a few showers, mainly in the south and west. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

Friday: It looks set to be a breezy day on Friday with sunny spells and scattered showers. A few heavy downpours are possible. Maximum temperatures will range from 17 to 20 degrees in a fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly breeze. On Friday night, there will be some showers in the north and northwest but most other areas will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Saturday: A bright and breezy day is expected on Saturday with long sunny spells and a few scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a moderate to fresh southwest breeze. Mainly dry overnight with clear spells and lows of 8 to 11 degrees.

Sunday: Current indications suggest Sunday will be another largely dry day with sunny spells and just a few showers, mainly in the north of the country. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate westerly winds.