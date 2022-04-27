University of Limerick based sustainability challenge hopes to tackle climate change

MINISTER of State Ossian Smyth TD has launched a University of Limerick competition that seeks to tackle climate challenges.

Minister Smyth, responsible for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy was at the Bernal Institute at University of Limerick to launch the Sustainability Challenge.

He was attending an event in the Bernal Institute as part of UL Research Week 2022 to deliver a keynote address at ‘AStruM 2022 - Towards a Circular Economy’.

Speaking at the launch of the challenge at UL, Minister Smyth said:

“Achieving a circular economy requires a radical break with our current ‘take-make-waste’ model. New materials and products designed to maximise re-use within a close- loop system will play a vital role in this transition.”

The concept of the Sustainability Challenge evolved from a partnership between the Bernal Institute, Kemmy Business School and Buildings and Estates department at UL to empower and encourage students to contribute to sustainable development.

The Challenge seeks ambitious proposals from undergraduate and postgraduate student teams at UL to tackle climate change, with ideas or proposals to be applicable to either the campus, the city or wider Mid-West region or even further afield.

It is also part of a programme of events taking place this year to mark the 50th Anniversary of the University of Limerick.

Submissions are expected to inspire and guide future investments in the Castletroy and city campuses or can be drawn on as ideas for further development.

Student teams are being asked to submit their ideas by 5pm Monday, August 1, 2022.

Five finalist teams will be selected by an independent expert panel comprising representatives from industry and academia.

The five most promising project proposals will be shortlisted, each will receive support, and up to €10,000 to prepare and deliver a working pilot or demonstration of their proposal by March 2023.

The outcome will be evaluated on the basis of targets, feasibility plan, societal impact and delivery.

The winning team will be announced in April 2023.