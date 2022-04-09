In Pictures: Popular Limerick priest reunited with family and friends for special celebration

FRIENDS and family of Fr Chris O'Donnell were reunited with him in Kilmallock for a special celebration.
The post-restrictions reunion included the celebration of Mass at SS Peter and Paul's Church in Kilmallock where the popular priest is based.
Hundreds of people tuned into the online Masses celebrated in the church by Fr Chris during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Through his words, his singing and even dancing, the priest brought succour to all ages confined to their homes.
“In Kilmallock we ensured there was a weekly family Mass by way of trying to cater for families and to offer them a chance to spend some quality time together in a spirit of prayer," said Fr Chris in a special piece he penned for the Leader last October.
"Our goal with these Masses was to offer some family friendly faith messages in a spirit of fun and care. It meant we went seriously outside our comfort zones and all our mistakes were very public and often embarrassing! However, it was all worth it as the priority was to reach out to families at all costs."
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will not take up his planned secondment to Trinity College Dublin
Described as the highlight of early summer for all readers and book lovers, the UL Creative Writing Festival returns for 2022 with writers such as Kevin Barry speaking at the festival
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.