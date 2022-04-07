Search

07 Apr 2022

Limerick motorists warned of road closure after truck overturns

Gardaí investigating following road fatality in Meath

The single-vehicle road traffic collision occurred at around 5am

Reporter:

David Hurley

07 Apr 2022 10:17 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MOTORISTS travelling between Limerick and Newcastle West are being advised a section of the main N21 will be closed for a time this morning following an overnight accident.

An articulated truck left the road at around 5am this Thursday and a crane has been deployed to help remove it from the scene - between Newcastle West and Rathkeale.

Man dies in road collision close to Limerick/Tipperary border

The vehicle, which was transporting hardware items, was travelling in the direction of Newcastle West when it left the road and ended-up on its side in a field.

Emergency services, including including units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Newcastle West and Rathkeale remain at the scene.

No other vehicle was involved and it's understood the driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

While the road has remained open since the incident, gardai have confirmed it will be closed for a short time to facilitate the removal of the truck from the field.

Cllr Adam Teskey, who lives nearby, says what happened is a concern as there have been a number of similar incidents - on both the N21 and the N20 in recent weeks and months.

"It is a worry, it is frightening to see the damage that has been caused but, thankfully, on this occasion it was not more serious," he said. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media