11 Mar 2022

Collision in county Limerick expected to cause further delays on busy road

Gardaí confirmed that a motor collision occurred this evening on the N21 to Adare

Cian Ó Broin

11 Mar 2022 5:33 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

GARDAÍ have confirmed reports of a collision in County Limerick.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the Adare area this Friday evening following the motor collision.

The collision occurred on the Limerick side of the roundabout, on the N21 before the entrance to Adare.

Emergency services attended the scene, with delays expected too on what is already a busy road on Friday evenings.

Limerick town unites to donate care packages for Ukrainian refugees

One eyewitness account said that two ambulances arrived on scene.

Limerick Fire and Rescue service confirmed to the Limerick Leader that no appliances have been sent out.

