Senior executive from Limerick City and County Council appointed to national role

THE former Head of Homeless Services for Limerick City and County Council, Rob Lowth, has been appointed National Director of the Housing First National Office.

Housing First aims to eliminate homelessness for people with a history of rough sleeping and long-term use of emergency homeless accommodation, who have complex needs around mental health, substance use, physical health, and other social and behavioural challenges.

It provides direct access to permanent housing, together with intensive housing and health supports delivered mainly in the person’s home.

The Housing First National Office is a new national directorate based at The Housing Agency, which – under Mr. Lowth’s leadership – will be responsible for coordinating and driving a national, cross-Government approach to Housing First, as set out in the ‘Housing First National Implementation Plan, 2022-2026’.

Working in partnership with local authorities including Limerick City and County Council, HSE, NGOs and Approved Housing Bodies the office will support regional and local delivery of the Housing First programme.

It will also oversee performance on the achievement of agreed Housing First targets and evaluate the processes used in implementing Housing First in Ireland.

Commenting at the launch of the Housing First National Office, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said: "Housing First is one of the key responses in ending long-term homelessness among those with complex health and mental health needs. It provides the most vulnerable of our homeless population with a home for life as well as with key wraparound health and social supports. It is a key tool in our armoury in helping those who are at the sharpest edge of homelessness."

Mr O'Brien added: "The new Housing First National Office under the experienced leadership of Mr Lowth will bring together all the relevant support services, ensuring there is greater cooperation and coordination in tackling homelessness. I want to wish him every success in his new role.”

Bob Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of The Housing Agency, added: “Rob Lowth has extensive experience in delivering services to people experiencing homelessness. We are delighted to have him on board as the new National Director for Housing First, and look forward to drawing on his expertise in the coming months and years to continue to provide sustainable, permanent homes for the most marginalised people affected by homelessness.”