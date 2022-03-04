Latest Covid-19 figures announces as Public Health Mid West issues updated advice

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of a further 4,033 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Teams says 4,304 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal over the most-recent 24-hour reporting period.

Meanwhile, as of 8am this Friday, there were 670 Covid-19 patients in hospital of whom 43 were in ICU.

Separately, the Department of Public Health Mid-West is advising people in Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary to stay at home and isolate if they have any symptoms of Covid-19.

While face coverings are no longer mandatory in non-health settings, some people will have personal reasons to continue wearing a mask and Public Health Mid West says they should not be discouraged from doing so.

"Ventilate social and work spaces, where possible. People should continue to wash and sanitise their hands regularly, as this will help prevent other diseases. People should cough or sneeze into a tissue or their elbow. Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate immediately, and not attend work, school or college or socialise," said a spokesperson.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “It is nearly two years since the Covid-19 pandemic was declared, and it is still very much present. Our department continues to manage and monitor outbreaks in key priority settings, such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities, day care facilities and vulnerable groups in the population. Thankfully, we are seeing a significantly reduced rate of severe illness and death linked to Covid-19, as there is a high level of immunity, for now, as a result of a successful vaccine programme and natural infection."

Dr Mannix added: “As society returns to pre-pandemic levels of social activity, we can expect COVID-19 to continue to circulate as the pandemic is not over. This may result in some people experiencing more severe symptoms more than others. This is why we still have to be conscious of our most vulnerable in society. People most at-risk of severe illness and death are those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and those who have not received their booster, particularly those who are immunocompromised.”