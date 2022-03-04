Search

04 Mar 2022

Latest Covid-19 figures announces as Public Health Mid West issues updated advice

Latest Covid-19 figures announces as Public Health Mid West issues updated advice

Friday's figures have been confirmed

Reporter:

David Hurley

04 Mar 2022 5:15 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of a further 4,033 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. 

The National Public Health Emergency Teams says 4,304 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal over the most-recent 24-hour reporting period.

Meanwhile, as of 8am this Friday, there were 670 Covid-19 patients in hospital of whom 43 were in ICU.

BREAKING: Analog Devices to create hundreds of new jobs at €100m Limerick hub

Separately, the Department of Public Health Mid-West is advising people in Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary to stay at home and isolate if they have any symptoms of Covid-19. 

While face coverings are no longer mandatory in non-health settings, some people will have personal reasons to continue wearing a mask and Public Health Mid West says they should not be discouraged from doing so.

"Ventilate social and work spaces, where possible. People should continue to wash and sanitise their hands regularly, as this will help prevent other diseases. People should cough or sneeze into a tissue or their elbow. Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate immediately, and not attend work, school or college or socialise," said a spokesperson.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “It is nearly two years since the Covid-19 pandemic was declared, and it is still very much present. Our department continues to manage and monitor outbreaks in key priority settings, such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities, day care facilities and vulnerable groups in the population. Thankfully, we are seeing a significantly reduced rate of severe illness and death linked to Covid-19, as there is a high level of immunity, for now, as a result of a successful vaccine programme and natural infection."

Limerick gardai to take 'appropriate steps' to protect Russian-owned company following vandalism

Dr Mannix added: “As society returns to pre-pandemic levels of social activity, we can expect COVID-19 to continue to circulate as the pandemic is not over. This may result in some people experiencing more severe symptoms more than others. This is why we still have to be conscious of our most vulnerable in society. People most at-risk of severe illness and death are those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and those who have not received their booster, particularly those who are immunocompromised.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media