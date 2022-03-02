Limerick Weather: Wednesday March 2, 2022

Generally cloudy today in Limerick with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle.

It will briefly turn drier later in the afternoon but more persistent rain will spread from the Atlantic during the evening. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: There will be some showers to end this week but with high pressure often nearby, there will be long dry spells too with below average rainfall expected.

Tonight: Rain will spread northeastwards across the country on Wednesday night. Clear spells and scattered showers will follow into Connacht and Munster as the rain clears overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, veering westerly later.

Thursday: Rain will gradually clear from the east and north through the morning and early afternoon to leave a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent over the western half of the country with a slight chance of some hail later in the day. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Thursday night: A generally dry night with clear spells and showers becoming more isolated. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Friday: Friday will be a bright day with sunny spells and well scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Friday night: Another dry night with long clear spells, though there may be isolated drizzle patches near eastern and southern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees in a light breeze.

Saturday: Some patchy drizzle will spread across the country from the east on Saturday but there will be a good deal of dry weather overall with sunny spells. A cool day with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate northeasterly winds.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest that high pressure will stay nearby into early next week, bringing plenty of dry weather and sunny spells. However, it will turn more unsettled towards midweek.