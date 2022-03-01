Consultation event to take place in Limerick town as draft public realm plan is published

MEMBERS of the public are being encouraged to attend a consultation event this Tuesday evening to discuss the Public Realm and Movement Plan for Newcastle West town.

The draft plan, which was published last month, has an overarching objective to contribute to the vision for Newcastle West by identifying transport proposals and public realm improvements that will benefit the town.

"The vision for the town of Newcastle West is a vibrant town in which to live, work and visit, fostering an authentic sense of place and is competitive in attracting future investment. To achieve this vision, Newcastle West must develop in a manner that protects its rich cultural and natural heritage, accommodates a vibrant and balanced community and provides good employment opportunities and quality local services and amenities," stated a spokesperson for the local authority.

Representatives from Malachy Walsh & Partners and Nicholas de Jong Associates (Consultants) will be available to discuss the plan with stakeholders and members of the public at Áras William Smith O Brien in Newcastle West between 4pm and 8pm this Tuesday.

The draft plan is also be available for inspection online and can be viewed here.

Comments and feedback can be made in writing or by email to travelandtransportstrategy@limerick.ie.

The deadline for receipt of submissions and observations is 4pm on Tuesday, March 15.