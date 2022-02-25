GSOC appealing for witnesses to incident between man and gardai in Limerick town

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses to an incident between a man and members of the Gardaí in a Limerick town.
The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) are seeking assistance from the public in an investigation they are undertaking.
GSOC would like to speak to any witnesses who observed an encounter between a male in his 40s and members of the Gardaí on the street in Newcastlewest at around 5.50pm on the evening of 23 February 2022.
GSOC would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured.
Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.
The engineering open day at TUS will take place between 11am and 1pm, on March 12, 2022 at the Moylish campus.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.