Limerick public urged to get flu vaccine amid number of cases in region

THE DEPARTMENT of Public Health Mid-West are advising people in Limerick to avail of the flu vaccine in order to reduce the risk of severe illness associated with the flu.

The department have said we can expect further increases in infections in the community as society returns to pre-pandemic levels of social activity.

While the flu did not circulate widely in the Mid-West region during the 2020/21 flu season, there is now evidence that influenza is circulating as the numbers of cases notified have increased in recent weeks.

Flu is a highly infectious illness that affects all age groups and may result in serious disease with poor outcomes for our most vulnerable, particularly the elderly and those with weak immune systems.

You can get a free flu vaccine if you are: aged 50 and older, aged less than 50 with a long term illness that increases your risk of developing complications of influenza, aged 2 to 17 years, a healthcare worker, pregnant, living in a nursing home or other long-term care facility, in regular contact with pigs, poultry or waterfowl.

There were nine new influenza cases confirmed in the Mid-West region between February 6 and 12 according to the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting [CIDR] system.

To date, there have been 14 cases confirmed during the 2021/22 flu season (October 2021 to March 2022) in the Mid-West region.