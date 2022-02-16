Limerick gets its first Pride rainbow crossing

LIMERICK'S first Pride Rainbow crossing has been installed at a pedestrian crossing in the city centre.

The crossing has been painted on Bridge Street near the Limerick City and County Council’s offices at Merchant’s Quay.

The new crossing is designed to proudly express how inclusive Limerick is as a place to live, work and call home.

Similar Pride crossings have popped up across Ireland recently in Dublin, Cork and Wicklow.

It is the first time the Pride Rainbow has appeared on a crossing in Limerick.

The new addition has been installed by Limerick’s Active Travel team as part of its wider plans to upgrade and improve the pedestrian and cycling network in Limerick.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: "One of Limerick’s strengths is its diversity. The LGBTQ+ community is a huge part of who we are in Limerick and I am delighted to see the Pride Rainbow colours appear in such a prominent way.

"Thousands of people pass along this route every day and this is a very visual way for us to say that Limerick is inclusive and welcoming to all.”