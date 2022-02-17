Limerick school given approval to seeks tenders for new state of the art building

A NEW state of the art primary school has been given approval to go to tender in Limerick.

Monaleen National School has been given the approval for a 34 classroom school with construction expected to get underway early next year.

The €10 million building will be built on the existing 4.7 acre grounds following the recent grant of planning permission by Limerick City & County Council.

The build is expected to take 24 months with a target opening date of new school term in September 2024.

The brand new school building project includes the demolition of the existing single storey school buildings and the provision of a new stepped two storey school building.

The new building will also include two special educational needs classrooms, a GP room, a library, resource rooms, staff room, and ancillary accommodation.

The associated site works include ball courts, yard area, grass playing areas, car parking, drop-off zone, bicycle parking, boundary walls, vehicular entry/exit points, pedestrian access points, traffic calming measures on site and all other ancillary site works.

When the school building is finished it will be able to cater for over 800 pupils as well as teaching staff.

Kieran O’Donnell TD said the news was another key milestone and critical step forward for the building project.

Deputy O'Donnell said: "I appreciate the frustration of parents, pupils and the school with the lengthy process here. However, we now have a defined structured process underway, where another key step of approval to go to tender is now secured towards getting the school built as quickly as possible.

"Having consistently worked on this vital project, I will continue to work with the Monaleen National School, School Principal Tony Cahill, school board, Parents association and the Limerick & Clare ETB (LCETB) to progress the construction of this new 34 Classroom state-of-the-art school building as fast as it can be done.