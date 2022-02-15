National Daily Covid figures released by Department of Health

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,160 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This is an increase on yesterday's number of 3,494 PCR-confirmed Covid-19 cases.
In addition, on Monday 14 February, 4,655* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
This is also up on yesterday's figure of 3,609 antigen tests registered via the portal.
As of 8am today, 635 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 63 are in ICU.
Again, this figure is down on yesterday's of 665 in hospital with the disease.
Yesterday there were 67 people in ICU with Covid-19 throughout the country.
Public Health Mid-West released the following vaccine figures for Limerick:
Full COVID-19 vaccination uptake in Limerick, from data based on a HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre weekly report.
- Children aged 5-11: 11.0%
- Aged 12-15: 74.9%
- Aged 16-17: 90.4%
- Adults aged 18+: 98.6%
