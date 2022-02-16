Limerick people help raise €400k by completing Goal Mile

GOAL and AIB have thanked the hundreds of people in Limerick who took part in the GOAL Mile over the Christmas period, with over €400,000 raised.

GOAL Miles was organised in the University of Limerick and Crecora on St Stephen’s Day, with Irish hockey Olympian, Róisín Upton, among the runners.

An Ambassador for GOAL Mile, the Cratloe native said: “A mile is just 2,000 steps. When I went to Malawi with GOAL Global we met women and girls that walked on average 6,000 steps a day just to fetch water for their communities.”

The Christmas tradition of running, jogging or walking a Mile in support of GOAL’s work has taken place since the 1980’s. With the support of AIB for the first time, last year's event was the biggest yet.

Funds raised at annual nationwide and international events support the agency’s emergency response and humanitarian work in 14 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

GOAL’s Chief Executive Officer, Siobhan Walsh, has thanked participants and highlights how the GOAL Mile is essential to their mission to “fight poverty.”

“This year’s GOAL Mile has been truly exceptional. It was inspiring to see how eager people were, not just to support GOAL’s work, but to get out and re-connect with each other.

AIB Chief Executive Colin Hunt stated that communities in Ireland stepped up to join in on supporting GOAL’s work to transform the lives of the some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

“On behalf of AIB, I’d like to extend a big thank you, and well done to all who took part,” he added.