Limerick students to take part in pilot Introduction to Tax class

LIMERICK EDUCATION Centre have teamed up with Revenue to deliver an Introduction to Tax class to secondary school students.

The pilot module is being delivered by Revenue, Limerick Education Centre (LEC) and Thomond Community College (TCC).

The module aims to help students, as future taxpayers, to understand Revenue’s role in collecting taxes and duties, what taxes are used for and the importance of tax compliance.

The first pilot module was delivered by Business Studies teacher, Diarmuid Kelly, to the transition year students of Thomond Community College in October 2021 and the second pilot is now underway.

The module aims to educate students on certain key tax related matters such as the purpose of tax and the importance of keeping your tax affairs up to date.

For example, the module teaches students how to register their first job, how to use Revenue’s online services and how to identify if they are paying the correct tax under the PAYE system.

It also educates them in other areas of taxation that might be of particular use or relevance to them such as the self-assessment system and Customs.

Commenting on the success of the initial pilot, director of Limerick Education Centre, Norma O’Brien said: “LEC is delighted to be a part of this initiative.

"It brings huge benefits to students and plays a part in preparing them for life after school and developing their understanding of tax. The students have engaged well with the module and have provided positive and helpful feedback.”

Over the course of 2022, Revenue will engage with relevant educational stakeholders with a view to delivering additional pilots in other schools.

Commenting on the significance of the pilot, Margaret O’Connor, Revenue’s Service Policy manager explained: "We want to help our future customer by giving them the confidence to understand and manage their tax affairs.

"The module gives students the knowledge and skills to ensure that when they start their working life that they pay only the right amount of tax, at the right time.

"It also explains how they can claim tax back if they incur expenses such as health expenses during the year as well as giving a general understanding of what they need to do to be tax compliant.

"This is equally important whether they enter the workforce as an employee or start their own business. This basic understanding of tax will make it as easy as possible for these students to engage with Revenue in the future.”