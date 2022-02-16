Search

16 Feb 2022

Limerick students to take part in pilot Introduction to Tax class

Limerick students to take part in Introduction to Tax class

Pictured at Thomond Community College, Limerick were, TY Students, Joey Prieto, Ayumi Enokibara, Grace O'Halloran and Max Cummins. Picture: Alan Place

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

16 Feb 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK EDUCATION Centre have teamed up with Revenue to deliver an Introduction to Tax class to secondary school students. 

The pilot module is being delivered by Revenue, Limerick Education Centre (LEC) and Thomond Community College (TCC).

The module aims to help students, as future taxpayers, to understand Revenue’s role in collecting taxes and duties, what taxes are used for and the importance of tax compliance.

The first pilot module was delivered by Business Studies teacher, Diarmuid Kelly, to the transition year students of Thomond Community College in October 2021 and the second pilot is now underway. 

The module aims to educate students on certain key tax related matters such as the purpose of tax and the importance of keeping your tax affairs up to date.

For example, the module teaches students how to register their first job, how to use Revenue’s online services and how to identify if they are paying the correct tax under the PAYE system.

It also educates them in other areas of taxation that might be of particular use or relevance to them such as the self-assessment system and Customs.

BREAKING: University of Limerick announce 'game-changer' expansion plan

Commenting on the success of the initial pilot, director of Limerick Education Centre, Norma O’Brien said: “LEC is delighted to be a part of this initiative.

"It brings huge benefits to students and plays a part in preparing them for life after school and developing their understanding of tax. The students have engaged well with the module and have provided positive and helpful feedback.”

Over the course of 2022, Revenue will engage with relevant educational stakeholders with a view to delivering additional pilots in other schools.

Commenting on the significance of the pilot, Margaret O’Connor, Revenue’s Service Policy manager explained: "We want to help our future customer by giving them the confidence to understand and manage their tax affairs.

"The module gives students the knowledge and skills to ensure that when they start their working life that they pay only the right amount of tax, at the right time.

"It also explains how they can claim tax back if they incur expenses such as health expenses during the year as well as giving a general understanding of what they need to do to be tax compliant.

"This is equally important whether they enter the workforce as an employee or start their own business. This basic understanding of tax will make it as easy as possible for these students to engage with Revenue in the future.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media