Daily Covid-19 national figures announced

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,494 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In addition, on Sunday 13 February, 3,609* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
On Saturday 12 February, the HPSC was notified of 4,940 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 3,650 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Sunday 13 February, the HPSC was notified of 4,331 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 2,950 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
As of 8am today, 665 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 67 are in ICU.
Mike may be the musician but he and Nora are both fit as fiddles at 80 / Picture: Bridie Murphy Photography
Maura O’Neill from Limerick City Tidy Towns, Adrian Healy, sales manager and Stephen Cunneen, director/manager of Treaty City Brewery | PICTURE: RICHARD LYNCH/ILOVELIMERICK
Cllr Sasa Novak has commended the local authority for it's quick response when the issue was highlighted
