Search

15 Feb 2022

Council to hold talks with Limerick charity hunting new base

Council to hold talks with Limerick charity hunting new base

Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention remain on the look out for a new base in Limerick

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

15 Feb 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council is to host a meeting with Treaty Suicide Prevention over the provision of a new base locally.

On a number of days a week, trained volunteers from Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention (LTSP) carry out patrols of the banks of the River Shannon in a bid to help anyone in distress.

But they are now without a base, with its one-year lease at a premises in John's Street expired. The charity could not afford the annual rent of €6,000 as donations dried up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the Limerick Leader revealed the charity's plight in January, the matter has been raised on the floor of the Dáil, and locally by Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan, who urged council to do what it could to help LTSP secure a location to store its equipment.

McKeogh Gallagher Ryan announce a number of promotions in their Limerick office

Now, in a statement, the local authority says it will seek to meet with LTSP and other groups providing similar support.

"Limerick City and County Council collaborates on an ongoing basis with the lead agency in this area, the HSE, and An Garda Síochána to deliver the objectives of the Connecting for Life national strategy aimed at reducing suicide. In keeping with that strategy, together with our fellow statutory stakeholders, we will seek to meet with these groups to discuss a coordinated approach that will meet best practice going forward, including around facilities required to support these groups collectively in the delivery of this voluntary service," the council said in a statement.

Tribute was also paid to the "incredible spirit of volunteerism" across all voluntary groups in Limerick who are working to "tackle an issue that is impacting so severely across Irish society. These activities speak to the level of care and compassion that exists across Limerick and we commend the groups for their efforts."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media