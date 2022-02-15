Council to hold talks with Limerick charity hunting new base

LIMERICK City and County Council is to host a meeting with Treaty Suicide Prevention over the provision of a new base locally.

On a number of days a week, trained volunteers from Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention (LTSP) carry out patrols of the banks of the River Shannon in a bid to help anyone in distress.

But they are now without a base, with its one-year lease at a premises in John's Street expired. The charity could not afford the annual rent of €6,000 as donations dried up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the Limerick Leader revealed the charity's plight in January, the matter has been raised on the floor of the Dáil, and locally by Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan, who urged council to do what it could to help LTSP secure a location to store its equipment.

Now, in a statement, the local authority says it will seek to meet with LTSP and other groups providing similar support.

"Limerick City and County Council collaborates on an ongoing basis with the lead agency in this area, the HSE, and An Garda Síochána to deliver the objectives of the Connecting for Life national strategy aimed at reducing suicide. In keeping with that strategy, together with our fellow statutory stakeholders, we will seek to meet with these groups to discuss a coordinated approach that will meet best practice going forward, including around facilities required to support these groups collectively in the delivery of this voluntary service," the council said in a statement.

Tribute was also paid to the "incredible spirit of volunteerism" across all voluntary groups in Limerick who are working to "tackle an issue that is impacting so severely across Irish society. These activities speak to the level of care and compassion that exists across Limerick and we commend the groups for their efforts."