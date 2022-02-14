Council confirms details of fire safety inspections at Limerick apartment complexes

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue service has carried out inspections at 30 premises containing flats or apartments over the past four years, it has been revealed.

The information emerged in a reply to a question submitted by Cllr John Costelloe ahead of the quarterly meeting of Limerick City and County Council.

While a number of specific locations and premises in the city were named in the question, no individual premises was identified in the reply from director of service Kieran Lehane.

"Limerick Fire Service has carried out 39 inspections on 30 premises containing flats/apartments in Limerick over the last four years," he wrote.

Mr Lehane added that the local authority "implements a comprehensive programme of inspections" under the relevant legislation and that the majority of inspections are "as a result of complaints from the general public, pre-event inspections and pre-court inspections for licensing."

The written reply also points out that owners and occupiers of premises with flats or apartments can be requested to "carry our their own Fire Safety Risk Assessment".

Residents who have concerns regarding fire safety are being advised that they should, in the first instance, contact the owner or management company to outline their concerns.