09 Feb 2022

Uninsured Limerick motorist who 'sent email' avoids conviction

Uninsured Limerick motorist who 'sent email' avoids conviction

Kilmallock Courthouse

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

09 Feb 2022 9:30 AM

A YOUNG motorist had his prosecution quashed because he had sent an email to his insurance company.

Padraic Russell, aged 19, of Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh appeared before Kilmallock Court after he was charged with not having insurance and non-display of a tax disc.

Garda Geraldine McCarthy gave evidence of stopping Mr Russell at 11.10pm on February 26, 2021 at Knockballyfookeen, Pallasgreen. She said the tax on the car was out since 2019 and he was not insured.

Con Barry, solicitor for Mr Russell, said his client was driving his mother’s car.

“He sent an email to his insurance company to transfer over the insurance to his mother’s car at 5pm that day. For some reason it didn’t transfer over,” said Mr Barry, who handed in a print out of the email to Judge Patricia Harney.

Garda McCarthy said Mr Russell didn’t mention to her that he had emailed his insurance company and was very co-operative on the night.

Speaking in relation to the email, Judge Harney said it doesn’t seem to her to be “reasonable”. “It was sent before he was stopped. I have a doubt,” said Judge Harney.

She convicted and fined Mr Russell €100 for non-display of tax disc.

Judge Harney dismissed the no insurance charge on the “basis of the email”.

“I hope he has insurance now,” said Judge Harney.

