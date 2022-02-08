Emergency services attend river incident in Limerick

Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue were deployed
EMERGENCY service have attended an incident on the river Shannon in Limerick city after a woman was spotted in the water.
Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service from Mulgrave Street fire station were deployed within minutes of the alarm being raised shortly before 5.15pm this Tuesday.
Because of the location of the incident, it was not necessary to launch the FireSwift Rescue boat.
It's understood the woman was taken from the water a short time after emergency services arrived. She was subsquently handed over to personnel from the National Ambulance Service.
Gardai also attended the scene of the incident which has since been declared closed.
Inquiries into what happened are underway.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.