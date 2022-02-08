Limerick Weather: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

TODAY will be largely with cloudy with light outbreaks of rain and drizzle with the best of the dry spells in the south and east of the province.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees. Southwest winds will be mostly moderate but fresh to strong near coasts.

Outbreaks of rain will slowly clear southwards overnight as milder conditions give way under clearing skies. Scattered showers will also move in over parts of the north and west, with occasional showers penetrating further inland.

Lowest temperatures overnight of 1 to 6 degrees, coolest around dawn with some frost and icy patches possible.

Wednesday: A bright start in many areas with good sunny spells, along with scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Wednesday night: A colder night than previous nights, with long clear spells developing while scattered showers will persist in the north and west. Staying dry elsewhere with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with frost developing in places in mostly moderate west to northwest winds

Thursday: A dry and bright start away from the northwest where scattered showers will persist. During the afternoon, there will be plenty of sunshine but showers will become more widespread, turning heavy at times.

There is also the possibility of isolated thunderstorms, mostly near the coast. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 7 degrees and feeling even colder in mostly moderate west to northwest winds.

Turning very cold overnight with clear skies as showers become isolated and mostly confined to northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with widespread frost and some icy patches developing in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

Friday: A cold, bright dry start to the day with icy stretches. There will be good sunshine early in the day too but cloud will increase from the west during the afternoon with patchy outbreaks of rain returning to the west coasts by evening.

Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees with winds backing southwesterly and increasing moderate to fresh. They will further increase southerly fresh to strong on Friday night as a band of rain crosses the country.

This rain may be proceeded by some sleet for a time in the midlands but quickly transitioning to rain as milder air sweeps in. The rain will become heavy at times by morning.

The weekend: Current indications suggest that it will turn milder for the weekend with a wet and windy day on Saturday followed by cooler showery conditions for Sunday.