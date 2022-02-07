Search

07 Feb 2022

Young carers show 'higher depressive symptoms' says University of Limerick study

Frances Watkins

07 Feb 2022 1:30 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

YOUNG CARERS have 'higher depressive symptoms' than youths not providing care according to a new study from the University of Limerick. 

The study of young carers aged 14-18 years from across Europe and Ireland reported higher levels of depressive symptoms among this group when compared to youths who did not report a caring role.

However, the research also shows that when these young carers reported higher levels of social participation, they were more satisfied with their lives and as such were less depressed.

The study was carried out by researchers at the Study of Anxiety, Stress and Health Lab in UL’s Department of Psychology, along with Family Carers Ireland.

The International Journal of Adolescence and Youth has published the major study using evidence from 21 EU countries, including Ireland.

Professor Stephen Gallagher, director of the UL Study of Anxiety, Stress and Health Lab said: "When young carers had higher or comparable levels of social participation compared to those of a similar age, it increased their life satisfaction that protected against depressive symptoms.

"However, these protective effects were not evident at lower levels of social participation."

Family Carers Ireland has previously published research that suggests that almost 67,000 young people in Ireland aged 10-17 provide regular unpaid care for a loved one.

Dr Nikki Dunne, Research Officer with Family Carers Ireland, who was a co-author on the study, said that young carers were at greater risk of mental and emotional difficulties than those who do not provide care.

“These findings show just how important it is that young carers are recognised and supported to prevent them from experiencing negative outcomes to their mental health and wellbeing. Investment in supporting young carers is critical,” said Dr Dunne.

