05 Feb 2022

Gardai at scene of road collision in Limerick

There are no reports of serious injuries

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

04 Feb 2022 12:08 PM

news@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in County Limerick. 

The incident, involving two cars, occurred at around 8.30am this Friday morning, on the main road between the villages of Ballyneety and Grange.

Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue - two from Kilmallock fire station and one from Cappamore fire station - also attended the scene of the incident for a time. 

It's understood that while 'material damage' has been caused to the vehicles, gardai have confirmed that no serious injuries have been reported. 

There were some delays on the Grange to Ballyneety road following the incident with a build up of traffic in the area.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of the incident and any witnesses are asked to come forward. 

