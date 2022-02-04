Gardai at scene of road collision in Limerick

There are no reports of serious injuries
GARDAI are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in County Limerick.
The incident, involving two cars, occurred at around 8.30am this Friday morning, on the main road between the villages of Ballyneety and Grange.
Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue - two from Kilmallock fire station and one from Cappamore fire station - also attended the scene of the incident for a time.
It's understood that while 'material damage' has been caused to the vehicles, gardai have confirmed that no serious injuries have been reported.
There were some delays on the Grange to Ballyneety road following the incident with a build up of traffic in the area.
Gardai are investigating the circumstances of the incident and any witnesses are asked to come forward.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.