Council agrees to retain 'festoon' lights in Limerick

WHILE Christmas lights have long since vanished from the city's streets, the local authority has retained some 'festoon' illuminations.

A spokesperson for the council said that as part of its Christmas lights installation, it increased the number of non-festive lights in areas like Thomond Bridge, Nicholas Street and Davis Street.

Now, these will remain up all year around.

The move has been welcomed by Mayor Daniel Butler, who lobbied for this to be the case.

He said: "The initial reaction to lights around the river was very positive, and we can see the impact that lights can have on a streetscape. The visibility, in terms of what it looks like, and making it look brighter. I put in a suggestion to retain the festoon lights. They agreed to it."

"The feedback came from businesses and people walking around the city. That these lights have been transformational. They've brought the streets to life and added something unique and special to create a very special atmosphere," said Cllr Butler.

#LimerickLighting



— Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick (@DanielButlerFG) January 18, 2022



A bulb replacement programme is now underway also. pic.twitter.com/xNVGDEiGCO — Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick (@DanielButlerFG) January 18, 2022

He also confirmed a bulb replacement programme is now under way.

"It's a very simple intervention that has a very significant impact," he concluded.

Traditionally, Christmas decorations come down on January 5 or January 6, the feast of the Epiphany. However, in many shops, festive displays are normally pulled after St Stephen's Day to make way for Easter eggs and the like.