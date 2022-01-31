Search

31 Jan 2022

Council agrees to retain 'festoon' lights in Limerick

Update given on 'festoon' lights in Limerick

The lighting in Nicholas Street will remain year-round

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

31 Jan 2022 7:35 PM

WHILE Christmas lights have long since vanished from the city's streets, the local authority has retained some 'festoon' illuminations.

A spokesperson for the council said that as part of its Christmas lights installation, it increased the number of non-festive lights in areas like Thomond Bridge, Nicholas Street and Davis Street.

Now, these will remain up all year around.

WATCH: Prominent Limerick sporting figures call out misogyny and bullying

The move has been welcomed by Mayor Daniel Butler, who lobbied for this to be the case.

He said: "The initial reaction to lights around the river was very positive, and we can see the impact that lights can have on a streetscape. The visibility, in terms of what it looks like, and making it look brighter. I put in a suggestion to retain the festoon lights. They agreed to it."

"The feedback came from businesses and people walking around the city. That these lights have been transformational. They've brought the streets to life and added something unique and special to create a very special atmosphere," said Cllr Butler.

He also confirmed a bulb replacement programme is now under way.

"It's a very simple intervention that has a very significant impact," he concluded.

Traditionally, Christmas decorations come down on January 5 or January 6, the feast of the Epiphany. However, in many shops, festive displays are normally pulled after St Stephen's Day to make way for Easter eggs and the like.

