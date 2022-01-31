Search

31 Jan 2022

WATCH: 'I Do!' - Limerick based student gets engaged after graduation ceremony

WATCH: UL student engaged during her graduation

Nhi and Tony on campus at the University of Limerick following her graduation, and Tony's marriage proposal.

Cian Ó Broin

31 Jan 2022

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK-based student reached two momentous milestones in the space of a few minutes, walking away from her graduation ceremony with a master’s degree and her hand in marriage.

Nhi Thảo Nguyễn swapped the rural life of south Vietnam for the University of Limerick in 2020, where she decided to pursue a Masters Degree in International Tourism.

Carrying on her family’s dream of studying in a European university, Nhi obtained a First-Class honours and a Gold President’s Volunteer Award also.

She thought of her father who passed away five months ago due to Covid-19, the same morning that she submitted her final dissertation.

“He was waiting for this day for so long. I believe that in heaven, he is really proud of me,” she told the Limerick Leader, after the recent winter conferring ceremonies where she received her parchment.

As one milestone passed, another presented itself, with her partner Tony stepping down on one knee, asking for her hand in marriage.

A collective cheer rung out from the front of the Foundation Building at UL, as graduates and their families bore witness to the romantic gesture.

“On that day, I was already emotional because I would have loved for my dad to see me stepping onto the stage to get the Degree.

“But he could not make it. So, when Tony kneeled down, I was so deeply touched and broke down. I sent the video to my mom, and she cried for the whole day,” she said.

The pair met in Ho Chi Minh city where Nhi was running a coffee shop, while Tony was in Vietnam for the first time, to teach English.

“When we first met, I told myself that three months is the maximum time to go out with this guy. Because we are completely opposite,” she joked.

She added that they both love Vietnam and Ireland and plan to somehow live between the two countries in the future, eventually retiring together in her home country.

“To be honest, without him, I could not have achieved this much. He is the best thing that came into my life.”

