31 Jan 2022

Call-out for additional home carers in Limerick due to staff shortages

St Vincent's Centre, Lisnagry, is the local headquarters for Daughters of Charity.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

31 Jan 2022 9:30 AM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK centre is calling for home carers to provide respite to families where a child has additional needs, following countywide staff shortages.

Avista St Vincent’s Centre, based in Lisnagry, is seeking host carers in West limerick, North Tipperary and Limerick city to provide additional supports for families who have children with Disabilities.

Home Sharing is a respite option for children with disabilities, which involves sharing your home with a child for short breaks and including them in your everyday life activities as much as possible.

Avista St Vincent’s centre, Lisnagry limerick has over three decades of experience in facilitating home sharing supports.

“Constant caring can be demanding for a family and child with additional needs and at times may become overwhelming.

“The provision of home sharing has been found to reduce stress, strain and burn out in families, and so provide a valuable means of enhancing families coping resources,” a spokesperson stressed.

Hosts have reported it is a “rewarding experience” in the knowledge you are helping, encouraging and enhancing a child’s choices and experiences.

People can offer to care for children of different abilities usually once a month but this can be extended depending on availability,

Avista also has an option of contract care in home sharing which could provide an alternative income for a family or supplement an existing one.

Those single, married or co-habiting, with or without children, can apply.

Experience with disabilities and caring is desirable but not essential.

A spokesperson informed that basic training will be provided for all interested applicants subject to a final application assessment and vetting process.

“If you are  interested  in receiving more information on what is involved in becoming a host carer and the scheme, please get in touch,” they concluded.

