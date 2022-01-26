Limerick nursing home takes urgent action to address fire safety concerns

MANAGEMENT at a Limerick nursing home were directed to take urgent action to address fire safety concerns which emerged during an inspection last year.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has published its report following an inspection of Roseville House Nursing Home at Kilonan, Ballysimon last September.

The unannounced inspection took place on September 22, 2021 when 33 people were resident at the nursing home.

While the operator - DSPD Limited - was found to be 'compliant' or 'substantially compliant' in almost every area, inspectors identified serious concerns relating to safety at the premises.

"Further oversight and urgent action was required in relation to some aspects of fire safety management," states the report.

Inspectors found that records of fire drills "did not provide assurances that residents could be evacuated safely and in a timely manner" and there was no recorded evidence that "simulated full compartment evacuation drills" had been conducted to take account of staffing levels including night time scenarios.

It was also noted that fire doors located to bedrooms and corridor compartments required review and concerns were expressed about the effectiveness of fire containment which could result in uncontrolled fire and smoke spread.

"The smoke brush seals had been painted over and therefore, ineffective to the containment of smoke," states the report.

HIQA says an "urgent compliance plan letter" was issued to the provider following the inspection requiring it to submit details of fire drill records simulating full compartment evacuation including night time scenarios.

The operator was also directed to replace all defective smoke brush seals and submit a comprehensive fire risk assessment conducted by a competent fire safety engineer.

The report outlines how evacuation drills were conducted at the nursing home shortly after the inspection and that a fire safety consultant was retained to carry our a fire safety inspection.

New brush seals were also ordered and, according to the report, were scheduled to be delivered and installed late last year.