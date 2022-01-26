Search

26 Jan 2022

Three 'outstanding' Limerick individuals receive mayoral reception

Three Limerick individuals with combined 140 years voluntary experience recognised by Mayor

Billy Barrett was one of three individuals to receive Mayoral Receptions for their outstanding commitment to the betterment of Limerick. PICTURES: Keith Wiseman.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

26 Jan 2022 2:16 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THREE Limerick natives who, combined, have given more than 140 years of voluntary service in their respective communities have been honoured with mayoral receptions.

Mayor Daniel Butler has recognized the commitment of the three “exceptional individuals” for their service to the people of Limerick.

They are Billy Barrett, Michael J. Ryan and Terry Byrne.

CONFIRMED: Freedom of Limerick to be bestowed on Vicky Phelan next week

Mr Barrett (main photo) was recognized for committing over 40 years of both voluntary and professional service to some of the most vulnerable citizens of Limerick.

Mayor Butler stressed that Billy, who works for Limerick Youth Service, has connected with many young people over the years, going above and beyond to support them.

The Fine Gael representative added that Mr Barrett helped these young people achieve their potential and overcome challenges in youth, work and football.

He has also acknowledged the 60 years of uninterrupted selfless service given to Limerick Civil Defence by Mr Ryan (pictured below).

This feat, he stressed, is certainly a local record and may also be distinguished as a national one. “His impact is also national, providing training to members throughout Ireland.”

Terry Byrne was recognised for her committed service, of over 40 years, to the most vulnerable citizens of Limerick. Mayor Butler said that the family support worker has helped families affected by addiction through the the Northstar Family Support Project.

He said Terry (pictured below) has made huge contributions to young people in Moyross as a youth club volunteer.

In a post on social media, Limerick Suicide Watch (LSW) congratulated Terry on a “a very special moment for a very special lady.”

They stated that Terry has been a member of LSW since its establishment in 2016, having patrolled the rivers for many years, as well as holding both a HR and Welfare position on the committee.

The organisation added: “Terry has played a huge part in putting in place appropriate counselling and professional advice for the group and is a constant support for us all, she is immensely respected, appreciated and loved within our group.”

