Limerick weather - Sunday, January 22, 2022

TODAY will bring a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. There will be some drizzle, mainly in coastal areas turning more persistent in the evening. Otherwise it will be a dry day. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with a moderate southerly breeze.

TONIGHT: Patchy light rain or drizzle will continue overnight in Atlantic counties, with dry weather further east. A good deal of cloud with some occasional clearer spells. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, but possibly dipping down to 0 degrees locally under any clearer breaks in the east. Becoming misty in places in light to moderate southerly breezes.

MONDAY: Mostly dry, with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes

MONDAY NIGHT: Many places will be dry on Monday night with some clear periods, although rain and drizzle will linger in some parts. Light southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees.

TUESDAY: A mainly dry day with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells, in a light southerly breeze. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Tuesday night will be clear in many areas, with a frost forming in lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, locally down to -1 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Dry to start and bright in many areas. Becoming cloudier through the day with rain moving in from the northwest. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Breezier than recent with moderate to fresh southerly winds. Rain will clear southeastwards early in the night, with clear spells following as winds veer westerly. A few showers will move into the north overnight.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Breezy on Thursday with scattered showers, along with good spells of sunshine in a fresh northwest airflow. Becoming cloudier on Friday with some drizzle in western counties, but dry elsewhere.