24 Jan 2022

Limerick couples face eight month wait to register to marry

Wedding

The Registry Office at St Camillus' Hospital is 'booked out' until next August

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

24 Jan 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK COUPLES wishing to marry at their local registry office this year face a long wait as the office has said they are booked up until August. 

Hundreds of couples have had to postpone their nuptials over the last two years and this has led to an increase in demand for Civil Marriage Ceremonies across Ireland. 

The Registry Office at St Camillus' Hospital in Limerick hold civil ceremonies every Friday with between four and six couples getting married there each week. 

A HSE Mid West Community Healthcare spokesperson confirmed to the Limerick Leader that the office is currently booked up until August as couples wishing to marry at other offices across the country face similar delays.

Couples in Limerick who wish to marry earlier than that date have been told that they may be facilitated at the Nenagh office on Thursdays. 

It’s back! Loved-up couples to descend on Limerick as the Mid West Bridal Exhibition returns

The spokesperson said that some couples who had to postpone their weddings have chosen to still legally marry but hold a celebration at a later date. 

They said: "It has been our experience that some couples who had planned for an alternative type of ceremony have decided to change their plans and opt for a smaller Civil Ceremony instead.

"In many cases, we have found that their priority is to be married and to hold a further celebration at a later stage. This is being facilitated in the Registry Office where there is no fee payable for this ceremony."

The spokesperson continued: "All couples who wish to marry within the State must provide three months’ notice of their intention to do so. Whilst there is no official waiting list, when the couple meet with the Registrar to complete the marriage notification process, couples are being offered the earliest possible date after the completion of this three month notification period."

