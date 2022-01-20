Fundraiser organised in memory of much-loved Limerick musician

A SPECIAL fundraiser to commemorate the memory of a much-loved Limerick musician has been organised.

George Mulcahy, from Garryowen, was a musician that pulled on the heartstrings of all those that met him, even up until his final days under the tender care of Milford Hospice staff.

Raheen native Georgina Mulcahy, one of six siblings, is organising a 10k walk/run/swim/cycle fundraiser a decade on from her father’s untimely passing from pancreatic cancer.

“He was a very well known, kind, family man who loved to go out for his pints and was very interested in politics. He was very hard working too,” she told the Limerick Leader.

A renowned musician, George played guitar, drawing inspiration from classic rock bands such as the Bee Gees, the Beatles and American country singer Kris Kristofferson.

He was a man of many genres, Georgina added, and could be asked to play anything during his time spent with several touring showbands traversing Limerick and Ireland, before eventually opting to go solo.

His grá for music and keeping warm company never faltered, with Georgina fondly remembering her father taking out his guitar to brighten the spirits of other residents and their families in the hospice.

“He was initially diagnosed with diabetes. Just before Christmas in 2011, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and he passed away in February 2012,” she stated.

As well as paying tribute to her late father, Georgina wishes to raise as much proceeds as possible to help the “kind-hearted” staff, who she says, were so accommodating leading up to her father’s passing at 61 years of age.

“They even organised a music day for him, where they let him play for the other residents. That was really special but also really hard. It was lovely. They made everything so easy for us at such a difficult time,” she added.

The fundraiser takes the form of a 10k between February 14-19, to be completed safely “in your own time.” Videos of people’s participation, to be sent on, will be compiled into one big memory.

“I really looking forward to see how much we can raise for Milford,” she concluded.

To donate, please click here.