‘Don’t miss your flight’ due to passport lapse warns Limerick minister

LIMERICK TD and Minister-of-State Niall Collins says he has a list of constituents on his desk due to fly next week but their passports are out of date.

"I would urge people not to book flights until they are sure their passport is in date. One person who contacted me was doing an online check-in when they realised one of their children's passports was out of date. It can easily happen,” said Deputy Collins.

There is a big backlog, he says, as a lot of people allowed their passport to lapse during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, this goes on top of new applications too.

"The Passport Service is anticipating demand for 1.75 million passports in 2022. This is based on the normal number of expected applications and ‘missed’ renewals in 2020 and 2021 due to a reduction in international travel.

"Get your application in right now because there are going to be delays,” said Minister Collins.

In pre-Budget submissions for 2022, an investment of an additional €10m in passport services was requested in response to the increasing demand for passports both at home and abroad.

"The department is working with the public appointments service to recruit permanent and temporary staff to a total of 920 staff by the end of January. The department is confident these additional resources will help to improve customer experience and reduce turnaround times and respond to anticipated high demand for passports in 2022,” said Minister Collins.

He urges Limerick people planning on travelling abroad this year to check their passports and if it is out of date start the application process online "as soon as possible". Please click here

"Don’t miss your flight," he concluded.