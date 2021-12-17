Open verdict at inquest after body is found in river Shannon

MYSTERY continues to surround how a young man came to be in the Shannon, the local coroner’s court has heard.

At the man's inquest in Kilmallock Court, his family said they were “baffled by the way it happened”.

A garda read out his deposition which said that he attended the scene after a report was made by a member of Limerick Suicide Watch on a date in 2019.

“They pointed to the water. There was a body floating face down,” said the garda.

Limerick coroner, John McNamara asked if it is known when he entered the water.

The garda said no but that the deceased was last seen a month earlier.

Pathologist, Dr Teresa Laszlo said the post mortem showed the body had been in the water for a long time.

“There was a minimal amount of alcohol. There were no drugs. There was no evidence he had been assaulted,” said Dr Laszlo, who gave the cause of death as asphyxiation due to drowning.

A family member said the man went away for two nights and never returned.

“It is baffling the way it happened,” they said.

Mr McNamara said he couldn’t record a verdict of suicide.

“There is no evidence of how he came to be in the water.

“ I have to be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt it was a suicide. It could have been accidental, it could have been intentional – we just don’t know.

“I don’t think it meets the threshold,” said Mr McNamara. An open verdict was recorded.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a “tragic” verdict of suicide of a teenage girl was recorded.

The inquest heard that she was found in a house and gardai were contacted.

Her mother said her daughter suffered from depression.

“She was my best friend. We spoke several times a day. I spoke to her earlier that day.

“She told me she loved me,” said the mother.

Dr Laszlo said the post mortem showed no alcohol. Anti-depressants below the therapeutic level were present.

The inquest heard that she had a medical condition that was causing her to be upset.

Her mother said her daughter started to get worse during lockdown.

“I knew she was down but I didn’t expect anything like this. You get lost in the system when you turn a certain age.

“She spoke to the Samaritans and found them to be a good help. She had a boyfriend. She had everything to live for,” said the mother.

Mr McNamara said it is always tragic when a young person dies by suicide.

The coroner said the medical condition the teenager had can be gotten under control and people live normal lives but he understood how it could have an adverse effect on the mental health of a young person.

Mr McNamara recorded a verdict of suicide as there is “no point hiding from the fact”.

At the end of both inquests, Mr McNamara expressed his condolences to the family members present.

Inspector Pat Brennan offered his deepest sympathies on behalf of the gardai in Limerick to the families.

If you have been affected by this story contact: Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie; Aware: 1800 804848; Pieta: 1800 247247, mary@pieta.ie