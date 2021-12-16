Works to restore historic Station House on Limerick Greenway are completed

LIMERICK City and County Council has announced the completion of extensive restoration works on the historic Ardagh Station House - almost 155 years after it first opened.

The Station House was part of a larger site which had lain derelict for years before it was purchased by the local authority last year as part of the ambitious plans for the Limerick Greenway.

The Council has today published a series of before and after photographs which reveal the extent of the works now completed.

The Ardagh Station House opened on January 1, 1867 as part of the Limerick to Tralee rail line and was used for both passengers and goods trains. Almost a century later the station closed for passenger trains on February 4, 1963.

In addition to restoration works on the station house and adjoining goods shed, the works carried out by the Council have also included clearing and landscaping the site and provision of a new car park for greenway users.

Commenting on the completion of the works, Ben Noonan, Senior Executive Engineer at Limerick City and County Council and Project Manager for the Limerick Greenway said: “The works carried out on the buildings including a new roof and repairing and repointing all the stone work has secured the fabric and integrity of the buildings. The buildings are protected structures and great care and craftsmanship has gone into their conservation by our building contractors, Thomas Nolan and Sons Building Contractors Ltd.”

The works, he added, are phase 1 of the project and the local authority will be exploring options to complete internal works and bring these buildings back into use in the near future.”

Gordon Daly, Director of Community, Tourism & Culture at Limerick City and County Council said: “I want to thank the councillors in the Newcastle West Municipal District who provided GMA funding towards the Ardagh Station House project which enabled the Council leverage other funding to complete the works to a high standard.”

“We are also grateful to the community in Ardagh for their support for the project and their patience while these works were being carried out. The aim is that this project, along with the wider development of the Limerick Greenway, can help drive the rejuvenation of Ardagh village,” he added.