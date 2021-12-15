Government confirms significant Covid-19 funding for Shannon Airport

THE Shannon Group has welcomed the allocation of more than €10m in funding from the Department of Transport.

Minister-of-State Hildegarde Naughton has confirmed the monies have been allocated under the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021 and the Covid-19 Supplementary Supports Scheme for Irish Airports which was recently approved by the European Commission.

Ms Naughton says the latest funding is recognition of the impact that Covid has had on regional airports and that she is confirmed it will help ensure airports such as Shannon remain financially sustainable as they move beyond this current crisis and into 2022.

"This funding also reinforces the Government’s commitment to the Aviation sector, by providing State airports with flexibility to roll out discounts on airport charges, with a view to supporting the recovery and restoration of strategic connectivity, including on long-haul routes, for Ireland," she stated.

Commenting of the latest allocation of government funding, Mary Considine, CEO of the Shannon Group said: “The aviation sector including airports have been at the epicentre of the devastation caused as a result of the pandemic. As we focus on rebuilding connectivity, we warmly welcome the government support announced by Minister Naughton."

Ms Considine says the allocation of more than €26m to Shannon Airport during 2021, will assist with its recovery from the pandemic and its efforts to rebuild air connectivity for the region.